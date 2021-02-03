For second time this week, Danville's General District Court closes because of COVID-19

Danville's General District Court, along with its clerk's office, will be closed Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Danville Sheriff's Office announced the closure Wednesday evening on Facebook.

This comes after a COVID-19 exposure forced Danville General District Court to close Monday.

Thursday will mark the fourth shuttering at the courthouse related to COVID-19 in just more than a month.

An employee in the general district court clerk's office tested positive for COVID-19 late last week and court officials learned of it Saturday, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said.

The court and its clerk's office inside the James F. Ingram Justice Center on Patton Street underwent a deep cleaning Sunday and planned to reopen Tuesday, said Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul.

The employee was at work Friday but didn't find out about their positive result until Saturday, potentially exposing about 10 employees, Mondul said. There are roughly 10 employees in the clerk's office.

Mondul said the exposed employees would return to work Tuesday.