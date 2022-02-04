Former nurse at Danville hospital to serve three years for tampering with vials of opioids

A 31-year-old former Danville hospital nurse will serve three years in federal prison for tampering with vials of opioids, the U.S Department of Justice reports.

Emilee Kathryn Poteat, formerly employed as a Sovah Health-Danville registered nurse — was sentenced Friday in Danville’s federal court. She pleaded guilty in May to a count of tampering with consumer products (fentanyl and hydromorphone) that affect interstate commerce, a count of reckless disregard for the risk that another person be placed in danger of death or bodily injury and a count of making false statements, a news release reported.

Starting in January 2020, Poteat diverted and tampered with fentanyl vials and hydromorphone that were intended for patients at Sovah Health-Danville, court documents revealed.

The tampering discovery was made on May 19, 2020. Out of 20 vials of fentanyl, 14 had tops popped off, the news release reported. The remaining tops fell off when touched,

In addition, a dry white film — suspected to be superglue — was around one of the vials.

To access a machine where the vials were stored, registered nurses have a unique code to be used. A review showed Poteat was the only employee to access the area where the tampered vials were located.

“Those who are trusted to keep opioids and other pain medications secure must be held to the highest standards possible,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a Friday stateemnt. “When those individuals break that trust, the United States Attorney’s Office will hold them accountable to ensure the public’s trust in our medical institutions.”

When questioned by police on May 29, 2020, she denied to the tampering and also said she didn’t drink alcohol or use drugs, the release reported. She also maintained her innocence in another interview on June 28, 2020. That’s when she told police another person used her password to gain access.

After she was fired from the hospital, she admitted to the Virginia Department of Health Professions that she had a substance abuse issue and “self-medicated with opioids.” She also said she used the fentanyl and hydromorphone she obtained at Sovah Health-Danville for her own use.

“Health care professionals who steal needed medications from their patients put those patients at increased risk of harm and create a disruption in the legal drug supply chain,” Mark S. McCormack, a special agent in charge of the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations-Metropolitan Washington Field Office, said. “We will continue to protect the public health and bring to justice health care professionals who take advantage of their unique position and compromise their patients’ health and comfort by tampering with prescription drugs.”

The Food and Drug Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Virginia Department of Health Professions investigated in incident. Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case.