Fugitive in South Carolina homicide arrested in Danville, 5-year-old located

A South Carolina suspect wanted in a Thanksgiving Day homicide was arrested Friday in Danville, and a missing 5-year-old — his daughter — was located, authorities reported.

At about 12:40 p.m., members of the Danville Police Department’s investigative bureau arrested Antar Jeter after conducting surveillance, a news release reported.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division alerted Danville authorities the suspect may be in the area. Jeter was wanted in a homicide and grand larceny from incidents in Orangeburg County, South Carolina.

Danville authorities found Jeter in a 2015 Mazda 6 registered in South Carolina. The missing juvenile — Aspen Jeter, the daughter of the suspect — from Orangeburg County, South Carolina, also was found in the vehicle.

“The missing juvenile was safely recovered at the time of the arrest of Mr. Jeter and is safely in the custody of law enforcement,” Danville police wrote in the news release.

It was around noon Nov. 24 when Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a residence on the 200 block of Louise Drive to conduct a welfare check, the office posted on Facebook.

A woman — the mother of the missing child — was found dead in the home.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced in a Friday afternoon news conference the suspect was found in the parking lot of Sovah Health-Danville, but wasn’t sure why he was there.

Ravenell said warrants were obtained Friday morning on charges including murder in the Thanksgiving Day death.

“There was a very important piece in the timeline that we had to put together,” Ravenell said in describing why it took so long to get a warrant.

The sheriff would not elaborate on the details.

The Danville Police Department charged Jeter with being a fugitive from justice and he will be held pending extradition to South Carolina. The Danville Police Department is assisting South Carolina authorities with the ongoing investigations.