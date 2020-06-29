Grand jury indicts man in connection with October overdose death

A Danville man has been indicted with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a drug overdose death in the city from October.

A grand jury indicted Chauncey L. Montague, 46, with the charge on Monday, according to Danville Circuit Court records.

A medical examiner ruled that Amanda Rose, 30, of Danville, died of acute fentanyl toxicity on Oct. 24, the Danville Police Department reports. Montague is accused of supplying her with the drugs.

Montague was already in custody on charges related to a string of overdoses connected to fentanyl-laced heroin from last year and remains in Danville City Jail without bond. Also charged with in connection with the overdoses is Damion Quayshaud Reed, 28, of Danville.

Monday's indictment follows a trend of recent drug overdoses in the city, as police reported earlier this month that they had responded to nine possible overdoses, including one death, linked to what is believed to be heroin laced with fentanyl or similar substances.

Following those incidents, police arrested Matthew Eric Trakas, 44, and Andreiu Dreu’Quiell Barley, 25, and charged them with possession with intent to distribute drugs. Search warrants executed at their individual residences recovered digital scales, packaging materials, mobile devices, cash, a camera and synthetic marijuana.

Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.

