Granddaughter, boyfriend arrested in death of 88-year-old Danville woman

A granddaughter and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of an 88-year-old Danville woman, authorities announced Monday evening.

Lindsey Mae Johnson, 24, and 22-year-old Nicasio Antonio Guzman, both of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, are charged in the homicide of Elizabeth Morris Adkins who was found dead in her home at 368 Juless St. on Sunday morning.

"The police department cannot speak on the motive for this homicide, as the investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act nor are any further suspects being sought," authorities announced in a Monday evening news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police have worked around the clock since discovering Adkins dead shortly after 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to a 911 call after someone found the woman unresponsive inside her home. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Evidence at the scene led to the death being investigated as a homicide, police reported in a news release, without providing any other details.

"Through the assistance of the members of the local Juless Street community, the suspects in this tragic homicide were identified, arrested and are now being held at the Danville City Jail without bond," police wrote in the news release.