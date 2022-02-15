Gretna death now investigated as homicide

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a Friday death in Gretna as a homicide.

Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Charles Van Hooker, 51, died by gunshot sounds, the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke determined.

It was shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday when the 911 center received a call to respond to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna, according to a news release from Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor.

“First responders were dispatched and upon arriving, found a deceased male inside the residence,” Taylor said.

The sheriff’s office was called to the scene “due to the suspicious nature of what first responders reported.”

Officials are continuing to investigate but did not divulge any further details in the crime.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 434-432-7715. For residents who want to remain anonymous, they may call the Pittsylvania County CrimeStoppers at 800-791-0044. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to the arrest.