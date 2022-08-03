Gretna search ends in arrest of suspect on drug, weapon charges

Following a search, Pittsylvania County authorities arrested a suspect on drug and weapon charges.
On Wednesday, the special investigative division of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office served a narcotics search warrant at 860 Gallows Road in Gretna, a news release reported.
Investigators seized methamphetamines, money and a firearm.
This led to the arrested of Joseph Michael Childress. The suspect is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, the release stated.
He's being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail with no bond.
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Campbell County Sheriff's Office and the Danville Police Department assisted.