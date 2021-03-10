'He put the car in reverse and started shooting some more,' witness says of 2020 Danville homicide

“There is no way in the world any of us can say who that person was,” Sanzone told jurors during his opening argument.

There is no gun and there were no eyewitnesses who can say what anyone supposedly involved was doing that night, he added.

Sanzone also questioned whether Jeffries was the person who sent the text the night before the shooting.

“There is no evidence of who was using the phone that night,” Sanzone told jurors.

The prosecution also claims the Elantra fitting the description of the car Jeffries was driving was tracked by GPS headed to Greensboro, N.C., the morning after the shooting.

Jeffries’ friend, Ariel Hicks, had rented the vehicle in late February 2020 and then extended the rental through March 5, 2020, the prosecution claims. She was taking the car to get the front passenger’s side window repaired after it had been busted, the prosecution argued.