'He put the car in reverse and started shooting some more,' witness says of 2020 Danville homicide

Melvin Wayne Smith was shot seven times, left lying face down in his front yard of his Summit Road home on the morning of March 4, 2020.
Just before the fatal shooting, the man accused of pulling the trigger sent a relative a short text that said “show time,” Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman said during opening arguments Wednesday in the trial of Ladarius Tomas Jeffries, 30.
“That’s the text the defendant sent the night before he went to Melvin Smith’s house” and gunned him down, Newman told jurors in Danville Circuit Court.
Jeffries is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting a firearm from a vehicle.
The prosecution claims Jeffries pulled up near Smith’s home in a Hyundai Elantra that was being rented by a friend of his, ran onto Smith’s property and shot him multiple times. At least one witness said she saw a man get back into the car, begin to drive away, back it up and fire more shots toward Smith’s house.
“I saw a guy running into his car,” said neighbor Joris Saunders, who added she was awakened by gunfire and peeked out her window to see what was happening. “He put the car in reverse and started shooting some more.”
But Jeffries’ attorney, Joseph Sanzone, argued that no one saw Jeffries shoot Smith and no one knows who shot him.
“There is no way in the world any of us can say who that person was,” Sanzone told jurors during his opening argument.
There is no gun and there were no eyewitnesses who can say what anyone supposedly involved was doing that night, he added.
Sanzone also questioned whether Jeffries was the person who sent the text the night before the shooting.
“There is no evidence of who was using the phone that night,” Sanzone told jurors.
The prosecution also claims the Elantra fitting the description of the car Jeffries was driving was tracked by GPS headed to Greensboro, N.C., the morning after the shooting.
Jeffries’ friend, Ariel Hicks, had rented the vehicle in late February 2020 and then extended the rental through March 5, 2020, the prosecution claims. She was taking the car to get the front passenger’s side window repaired after it had been busted, the prosecution argued.
Jeffries was arrested the day after the homicide on an outstanding probation violation, but authorities did not release his name in connection with the homicide until April 8. Danville Police Department spokesperson Richard Chivvis said at the time that doing that allowed the police department and the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, both of which have been working together closely on this investigation, more time to investigate.