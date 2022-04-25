Healing process for crime victims 'an emotional roller coaster,' attorney general says in Danville stop

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is not against criminal justice reform. But there is one element that is frequently overlooked in news stories on that topic, he said.

"I think there is one word that oftentimes you don't hear discussed in the media when you're looking at criminal-justice reform, and that word is 'victims,'" Miyares told a small crowd of local law-enforcement officers, victim-advocate groups and state and local officials Monday morning.

Miyares, along with officials and relatives of crime victims, spoke in front of the James F. Ingram Justice Center on Patton Street as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week observed April 24-30.

This year's theme is "Rights, Access, Equity for All Victims," and it relates to helping crime victims find justice by enforcing victims' rights, expanding access to service and ensuring equity for all.

The Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Office, Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Office, Danville Police Department and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office participated.

During his speech, Miyares gave an example of the ways crimes can affect victims, recalling an incident involving an 8-year-old girl traumatized after an intruder ransacked her home and bedroom.

"For the first time in her life, she went from being a happy, carefree young girl to always looking over her shoulder," Miyares said. "She'd wake up every two hours in the middle of the night and ask her parents to check every single door and every single window in the house to make sure that the bad man wasn't there. And she literally at age 8 had to go to counseling."

When talking about crime or criminal justice reform, the impact on victims must not be forgotten, he said.

"We always have to be mindful for the victims and what their healing process looks like," Miyares said.

Part of the healing process for victims of crime begins with the criminal justice system, he said, thanking victim rights advocates and victim witness coordinators for their work.

"It is one of the most difficult jobs that we have today, is dealing with the victims of violent crime because it is an emotional roller coaster," he said. "You're dealing with individuals that sometimes they've seen the face of hell, and by your love and your compassion, you're showing them a small glimpse of heaven."

The country has been through a lot of trauma the last two years, he said. A different kind of crime is taking too many lives now, "and that's fentanyl," Miyares said.

Fentanyl overdoses have killed 105,000 people in the last year in the U.S., he pointed out.

"That's the equivalent of two Vietnam Wars in 12 months," Miyares said, adding the U.S. lost more than 50,000 men and women in Vietnam over 15 years during that conflict. "We're losing twice that in just 12 months."

Those who have lost loved ones to overdoses are just as much a victim as someone who's lost a loved one to an assault, he said.

As for law-enforcement officers, "they carry a heavy burden with them," he said. "It's not a normal 9-to-5 job."

All crime victims, regardless of race, sex, sexual orientation, their background, "all deserve to be treated with the same dignity, respect, and services they deserve," Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman said during his remarks.

Violent crime doesn't affect just the victim and their family, he added, it impacts the entire community. Newman praised the Danville Police Department's HEART — Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma — walks in communities where a deadly shooting or other violent incident has occurred.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor, Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Haskins, Danville Police Department Capt. David Whitley and two area residents whose close relatives died from violent crimes, Elijah Cunningham and Dennis Brown, also spoke.

Two victims advocacy groups, Mothers Stronger TWOgether, and HAVEN of the Dan River Region, also were at the event.

