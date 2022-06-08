Homicide investigation launched after 30-year-old found dead in Danville home

The Danville Police Department is investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman as a homicide, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a home at 10 Lands End after a 911 caller requested a well-being check on the resident, police wrote in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found the resident — Brittany Nicole Poole — unresponsive inside. Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew pronounced her dead on the scene.

"Based on evidence at the scene, the Danville Police Department immediately began a homicide investigation," the news release stated. Police did not disclose any other details surrounding what was found at the home.

The body will be taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

This marks the fourth homicide of the year in Danville.

Officers were still processing the crime scene and canvassing the neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police are asking people who live in Lands End — and the surrounding areas — with surveillance cameras to contact the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or through social media. In addition, resident may use the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction will be eligible for a cash reward.