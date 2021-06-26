How to be prepared for legalized marijuana

“We have annual legal update training put on by DCJS and taught by Commonwealth Attorney’s office. We will follow and enforce the law — it’s about that simple. One of our K9s was affected. She was a dual purpose K9 trained to track and for drug detection. We started using her only for tracking after the March 1 law took effect. “Tracking” meaning tracking a person based on sense of smell.”

“We are being provided guidance by our Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on the changes in the law. It has no effect on our canines that are trained for other purposes, such as our explosives canine and the canines that track human scent and ground disturbances. Because of the new law and to avoid legal challenges, which are problematic, we retired two of our canines that were trained in the detection of the odor of marijuana and many other dangerous drugs. We’ve replaced the two retirees with newly purchased canine partners that are specifically trained in the detection of other unlawful drugs with the exception of marijuana. We have 5 canine partners and handlers.”