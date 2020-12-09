Human skeletal remains discovered in Danville

Workers clearing trees along power lines on late Tuesday afternoon discovered what police described as human skeletal remains.

Danville police officers were called to what's described as a heavily wooded area near the Danville Expressway and South Main Street, a police release said.

The bones were found scattered over several hundred yards, Danville police spokesperson Lt. Richard Chivvis said. He also said he wasn't sure how long the remains had been there.

"It is hard for us to say; they have been there long enough to be on only skeletal and bones," Chivvis wrote in an email to the Register & Bee

On Wednesday, investigators combed the area looking for more evidence that would be sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to help identify the remains and determine a cause and manner of death.

Authorities plan to compare the evidence found Wednesday to details in cases involving missing residents.

"We recognize there are several families in our area who have filed missing-person’s reports in recent years and are desperately seeking closure," the release said. "With this in mind, it would be irresponsible for us to speculate about the identity of these remains."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.