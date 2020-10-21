In lawsuit, son alleges city of Danville, others negligent in 2017 death of his father incarcerated at detention center

When blood work on Nov. 10, 2016, showed below-normal sodium levels, "Dr. Wang took no action at this time based upon these abnormal results," the lawsuit alleges.

"Instead, [Patterson] was taken to the Danville Regional Medical Center [now SOVAH Danville] on Nov. 11, 2016 by staff at the Danville Adult Detention Center after he became extremely agitated," the lawsuit states. "The hospital treated him for electrolyte imbalances after he had experienced several days of altered mental status, including confusion and delirium. Medical professionals did not note the present [sic] of psychotic thoughts."

Patterson was found to have abnormally low sodium, or hyponatremia, which was resolved when he was placed on saline at the hospital, the lawsuit states.

Kareem Patterson alleges that Wang should have been aware of the low-sodium diagnosis and that he failed to order repeat lab checks on his father's sodium levels or follow up with his diagnosed hyponatremia.

"The Danville Adult Detention Center had no policies or procedures in place regarding the proper treatment of inmates with chronic health conditions, the proper monitoring of inmates with known medical issues or to provide for adequate continuity of care for those inmates receiving medical treatment while incarcerated," the lawsuit alleges.