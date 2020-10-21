In lawsuit, son alleges city of Danville, others negligent in 2017 death of his father incarcerated at detention center

Danville Circuit Court is set to hear a case involving a lawsuit against the city, adult detention center, former police chief and others after a man who had been incarcerated died in 2017.
Kareem Patterson is suing for $72 million for wrongful death/negligence, wrongful death/gross negligence and medical malpractice following the death of his father, Langston Patterson.
A hearing on the case is scheduled Thursday in Danville Circuit Court.
"Kareem Patterson seeks justice for the death of his father resulting from inadequate monitoring and medical treatment at the Danville Adult Detention Center," Patterson's Roanoke-based attorney, John Fishwick, said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "We look forward to moving the case forward."
City Attorney Clarke Whitfield would not provide comment for this story.
Patterson filed the lawsuit on Jan. 23 against the city of Danville, the Danville Adult Detention Center, Philip Broadfoot (who was Danville's chief of police at the time), detention center director Frank Mardavich, detention center medical officer William Caldwell and Dr. Laurence Shu-Chung Wang.
According to the lawsuit, Langston Patterson was jailed at the detention center from about Nov. 4, 2016, to Feb. 20, 2017, when he was transported by ambulance to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in cell following severe electrolyte imbalances.
He was resuscitated upon arrival at Sovah Health-Danville but never regained consciousness and died July 31, 2017, according to the lawsuit.
Langston's death was a result of the defendants' "failures to provide Langston Patterson with access to adequate and competent medical treatment, failure to implement policies and procedures to ensure proper continuity of care and adequate medical treatment, and failure to properly monitor Langston Patterson's serious medical condition after he had previously been hospitalized while an inmate at the Danville Detention Center," according to the lawsuit.
Langston had a history of diabetes, hypertension, depression and schizoaffective disorder, a mental illness that includes symptoms of schizophrenia such as hallucinations or delusions, and depression or mania. He was on medications to treat his high blood pressure and mental health symptoms, according to the lawsuit.
When Patterson was committed on Nov. 4, 2016, to serve a six-month sentence at the detention center, an officer who performed his inmate medical screening did not make note of Patterson's medical conditions or list his prescribed medications.
The lawsuit alleges instances during Patterson's incarceration in which his blood pressure was dangerously high, his sodium had plummeted below safe levels, and blood sugar was elevated.
When blood work on Nov. 10, 2016, showed below-normal sodium levels, "Dr. Wang took no action at this time based upon these abnormal results," the lawsuit alleges.
"Instead, [Patterson] was taken to the Danville Regional Medical Center [now SOVAH Danville] on Nov. 11, 2016 by staff at the Danville Adult Detention Center after he became extremely agitated," the lawsuit states. "The hospital treated him for electrolyte imbalances after he had experienced several days of altered mental status, including confusion and delirium. Medical professionals did not note the present [sic] of psychotic thoughts."
Support Local Journalism
Patterson was found to have abnormally low sodium, or hyponatremia, which was resolved when he was placed on saline at the hospital, the lawsuit states.
Kareem Patterson alleges that Wang should have been aware of the low-sodium diagnosis and that he failed to order repeat lab checks on his father's sodium levels or follow up with his diagnosed hyponatremia.
"The Danville Adult Detention Center had no policies or procedures in place regarding the proper treatment of inmates with chronic health conditions, the proper monitoring of inmates with known medical issues or to provide for adequate continuity of care for those inmates receiving medical treatment while incarcerated," the lawsuit alleges.
Also, Patterson was not provided with his prescribed medication, Metformin, after his discharge from the hospital on Nov. 12, 2016, the lawsuit alleges. Though Wang had prescribed Zantac and Atenolol on Nov. 16, those medications were not administered until more than two months later, the lawsuit alleges.
When Patterson experienced altered mental status again in early December, Wang diagnosed him as psychotic and prescribed Haldol, an anti-psychotic medication, without checking into the possibility of abnormally low sodium as a cause, the lawsuit alleges.
"One of the signs of hyponatremia is altered mental status, including confusion, agitation and difficulty concentrating," the lawsuit states. "Further, Haldol is one of a class of medications that itself may contribute to low sodium levels."
On Jan. 23, 2017, Patterson's son Kareem reported to Caldwell that his father was not acting normally, but the concerns were dismissed, according to the lawsuit. However, Caldwell prepared a medical note regarding Kareem's observation and Wang was copied with it.
"However, he failed to take any action," the lawsuit states.
On Feb. 15, 2017, Patterson was seen again by Wang while experiencing anxiety and vomiting at night, as well as hearing voices and having difficulty sleeping, according to the lawsuit.
Again, Patterson's sodium levels were not checked and Wang did not conduct any diagnostic process to include possible hyponatremia, according to the lawsuit.
Five days later, on Feb. 20, Patterson began showing symptoms of altered mental status. He became agitated and shouted in his cell. He was vomiting.
"However, officers ... told Mr. Patterson to sit down on his bed and stop bothering them," the lawsuit states.
Just before 1 p.m. that day, Patterson was found unconscious in his seclusion cell.
He never regained consciousness.
"Medical personnel at Danville Regional Medical Center ultimately determined that Mr. Patterson's cardiac arrest was the result of arrhythmia due to electrolyte imbalances, which were profound, including severely low sodium levels," the lawsuit states.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.