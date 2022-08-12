Inmates at Pittsylvania County Jail moved following electrical issue

Inmates at the Pittsylvania County Jail have been temporarily relocated after an electrical issue earlier this week.

On Wednesday, maintenance workers found what the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office described as an electrical issue inside the jail facility, Devin Taylor, an investigator with the sheriff's office, reported in a news release Friday evening.

"After the initial investigation, an outside electrical firm was called to further assess," Taylor said in the release.

The issue focuses around a specific circuit. Authorities believe the problem is associated with wiring and impacts lighting in inmate cell blocks.

"There were no injuries to staff or inmates," Taylor said. "However, out of an abundance of caution and concern for inmate and staff welfare, a decision was made to temporarily relocate individuals to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail."

It wasn't immediately clear how many inmates were in the jail or when they were moved.

"This will allow contractors the opportunity to make the necessary repairs, while ensuring the safety and security of inmates and staff," Taylor said. "For the family members of those in our facility, we understand the inconvenience this may cause and ask for and appreciate your patience while these repairs are completed."

The news release did not provide an estimate on when the issue may be fixed and the inmates returned.

"The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our appreciation to the Virginia Department of Correction’s Green Rock facility’s personnel and Sheriff [Mike] Mondul of the Danville Sheriff’s Office for their assistance," Taylor said.