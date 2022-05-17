'It wasn’t a random act,' Danville police say of deadly Tuesday morning shooting

A man was shot and killed at Purdum Woods Apartments off Richmond Boulevard on Tuesday morning, authorities report.

Investigators believe the incident was domestic in nature and was not gang-related, said Capt. Steve Richardson.

“It wasn’t a random act,” Richardson said at the scene. “They knew each other.”

Police only described the victim as a man. No other details were immediately available.

The shooting was reported at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday. No one was in custody.

This is the third reported homicide in Danville this year.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.