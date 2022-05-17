'It wasn’t a random act,' Danville police say of deadly Tuesday morning shooting

A man was shot and killed at Purdum Woods Apartments off Richmond Boulevard on Tuesday morning, authorities report.
Investigators believe the incident was domestic in nature and was not gang-related, said Capt. Steve Richardson.
“It wasn’t a random act,” Richardson said at the scene. “They knew each other.”
Police only described the victim as a man. No other details were immediately available.
The shooting was reported at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday. No one was in custody.
This is the third reported homicide in Danville this year.
