'It wasn’t a random act,' Danville police say of deadly Tuesday morning shooting

Shooting

Danville police investigate a deadly shooting Tuesday morning at Purdum Woods.

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee

A man was shot and killed at Purdum Woods Apartments off Richmond Boulevard on Tuesday morning, authorities report.

Investigators believe the incident was domestic in nature and was not gang-related, said Capt. Steve Richardson.

“It wasn’t a random act,” Richardson said at the scene. “They knew each other.”

Police only described the victim as a man. No other details were immediately available. 

The shooting was reported at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday. No one was in custody.

This is the third reported homicide in Danville this year.

This story will be updated.

 

