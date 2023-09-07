Following a five-and-a-half-year tenure as Danville’s police chief, Scott Booth will leave next month to become chief of police in Roanoke.

His last day with the Danville Police Department will be Oct. 31, Danville City Manager Ken Larking announced Thursday.

Larking expressed disappointment at Booth’s upcoming departure, but said he was thankful for what he and the department have accomplished under his watch.

“He’s done a great job with the Danville Police Department under his leadership,” Larking told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday. “We’ve seen pretty amazing drops in crime, and violent crime, especially.”

Larking added that he was happy for Booth to have a new opportunity in Roanoke.

“Roanoke’s a great city,” he said. “It’s a good match.”

Booth, 51, who started as police chief in Danville in February 2018, called his decision to leave the River City “probably the hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make.”

“This community welcomed me in 2018 and, even though I was an outsider, it gave me a chance and worked with me to make the community better,” Booth said during an interview with the Danville Register & Bee Thursday.

Just before Booth came aboard to lead the city’s police force, Danville was plagued with violent crime and a high number of homicides per year. The city had reached 16 homicides in 2016 and 13 in 2017, but hit a 35-year low in crime by December 2020.

“That was really big for me and the department,” Booth said. “That was huge.”

He credits members of the department and the community for that drop, especially since Booth implemented a community policing and community engagement model of fighting crime after becoming chief.

In November 2020, Booth received that year’s Excellence in Policing Award from Radford University’s Center for Police Practice, Policy and Research.

Homicides in Danville decreased by 50% from 2016 to 2019, when the number dropped to eight. Other crimes including assaults, robberies and burglaries also dropped significantly during that period.

The city averaged 13.7 homicides per year from 2016 to 2018 and 6.67 annually from 2019 to 2022, according to police department figures.

Danville had eight homicides in 2022 and has had seven so far this year.

The average number of violent crimes per year in Danville from 2019-22 plummeted by 52% from that of 2015-2018.

The city saw 260 reported violent crimes in 2015 and 128 in 2022. There was an average of 265.25 violent crimes per year from 2015 to 2018, before that figure dropped by slightly more than half to an average of 127.25 annually from 2019 to 2022.

In August, Booth was named a recipient of the Frederic Milton Thrasher Award by the National Gang Crime Research Center. The award recognized his accomplishments for leadership in law enforcement for reducing gang-related crime in the community.

In April, he received the 2022 Excellence in Virginia Award for Innovation in Government by the Virginia Commonwealth University L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

“He’s done a great job for the city of Danville, and he deserves praise for the work he has done,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “To see crime at the lowest rates in years, the partnerships between the police department and the community that are now in place, and the high level of engagement and trust with citizens speaks volumes for Chief Booth and the entire department.”

Booth’s community-policing efforts have changed Danville for the better, Jones added

“He’s created a team that will be able to continue to carry the mission,” Jones said. “We’re thankful for what he implemented here in Danville. He has an excellent team in place.”

For Vice Mayor Gary Miller and others in the city, Booth’s upcoming move to Roanoke was no surprise. He had applied for other chief positions in Aurora, Colorado — where he was a top candidate — and in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“We knew it was coming,” Miller said. “He’s just been a boon to the community. He was exactly what we needed at the right time. He promised us community policing and he delivered.”

Roanoke has had its own challenges with violent crime lately, Miller pointed out.

“If anybody can solve it, it will be chief Booth,” Miller said.

Booth said he believes he can add value to the Roanoke community by doing many of the things that worked in Danville.

“I have the ability to provide leadership to another organization and another community,” he said. “I hope we can experience the same success we had in Danville. That challenge is what drew me to Danville.”

Booth got his start in law enforcement at the Richmond Police Department in 1996, according to a page on the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services website.

In 2015, he began working for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in Washington, D.C.

“In July of 2017, he took a position with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security where he served as the Deputy Federal Security Director for the Charlotte, NC region, coordinating transportation security efforts for the Federal Government,” according to Booth’s page on the Virginia DCJS website.

When Booth came to Danville from Charlotte more than five years ago, Danville had high rates of violent crime and a community that did not trust what the police department was doing, Booth said.

But, “I found a team in Danville and a department that was ready to embrace change, to look at crime and community in a different way,” Booth said, adding that he was told at the beginning that community policing would not work in Danville.

Besides implementation of policies that reduced crime, landmark moments during Booth’s tenure in Danville have included his public apology to the late civil rights leader Apostle Lawrence Campbell Sr. in 2019 for police brutality against civil rights protestors during Bloody Monday on June 10, 1963.

That public acknowledgement of Bloody Monday “really started a healing process and things moving forward,” Booth said.

Also, the police department under Booth was the first agency in Virginia to implement Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics (ICAT) de-escalation training for officers, he pointed out. He also emphasized accountability, especially with the release of body-cam footage during police-related incidents.

“I really saw a community that when you’re transparent and accountable with them, that they would support the department,” Booth said.

Less than 60 days into the job as chief in April 2018, Booth had to handle a situation involving the fatal policed-involved shooting of Juan Markee Jones, a 25-year-old Black man.

Continuing a policy under Booth’s predecessor, Phillip Broadfoot, Booth released the names of the officers involved within three days of the incident. Booth also met with Jones’s family, ministers and other concerned citizens, and showed them body-cam footage of the shooting and addressed their concerns and answered their questions.

“Open, forthright and honest: That’s how Chief Booth and his department have been with the Jones family at this horrific time and with the public the department serves and protects,” a Register & Bee editorial stated at the time. “Would that every police department in America followed Danville’s lead in moments like these.”

Also, during protests in Danville and across the nation over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May 2020, there were no incidents in Danville, not even property damage or disorderly conduct, Booth said.

In addition, diversity in the police department has increased under Booth, with the percentage of Black sworn officers doubling from 12% to 24%, he said.

“That was a challenge to our community for years,” Booth said.

Under his command, the police department also moved into a refurbished and expanded facility at 1 Community Way last year after being located in the basement of the City Hall building for about 100 years.

His upcoming move to Roanoke brings mixed emotions for Booth.

“It’s a very bittersweet moment for me,” he said. “It was very emotionally hard to make this decision for me.”

Booth’s starting salary with the city is $200,000, according to the The Roanoke Times.

Sam Roman, the previous police chief, was making $148,594. He left the chief position over the summer for an assistant city manager position with a starting salary of $153,479.