Judge dismisses case against Danville Detention Center; will rule on city, individuals named in $72 million wrongful death suit

"I wouldn't want anybody making a snap judgment on this case," he said.

Reynolds estimated he would consider the case for about four weeks before he could issue a written opinion.

According to the lawsuit, Langston Patterson was jailed at the detention center from about Nov. 4, 2016, to Feb. 20, 2017, when he went into cardiac arrest in his cell and was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health-Danville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was resuscitated upon arrival at the hospital but never regained consciousness and died July 31, 2017, according to the lawsuit.

Langston's death was a result of the defendants' "failures to provide Langston Patterson with access to adequate and competent medical treatment, failure to implement policies and procedures to ensure proper continuity of care and adequate medical treatment, and failure to properly monitor Langston Patterson's serious medical condition after he had previously been hospitalized while an inmate at the Danville Detention Center," the lawsuit states.