Judge finds no evidence of juror bias or misconduct; Danville man gets 28 years in murder of 17-year-old

Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Petra Haskins pointed out that Hightower was never given any orders.

“There is no evidence that the commonwealth has told her what to do,” Haskins said. “Where is the evidence she has a duty to the commonwealth? There is no evidence she was biased for or against the defendant.”

During jury selection in the Jones case, potential jurors were asked if they had any type of relationship with or were a client or former client of any of the attorneys in the case.

Hightower did not answer, and only one potential juror did, Haskins pointed out during a previous hearing in Danville Circuit Court last month.

Haskins said in nearly two hours of phone conversations between Hightower and an inmate at the Danville City Jail following the Jones trial, the only mention she made of the case was to say that Newman was looking at her.

Hightower has no relationship of any kind with Newman and did not recognize any of the names of investigators in the Jones case, Haskins said in March.

On Monday, Milam questioned whether bias can be presumed on the part of a juror who has been interrogated by police on an unrelated matter or has knowledge of that separate case.

“You have not demonstrated bias in favor of the commonwealth,” Milam told Anthony.

