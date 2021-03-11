Jury convicts Danville man in 2020 deadly shooting

Jeffries, 30, had stopped at her house at around 3 or 4 a.m. on the morning of the shooting, Jones said.

“He woke me up ringing the doorbell,” she said.

She testified she saw him leave in a truck at around 6:30 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Before he left, he kissed me and told me to lock the door,” Jones said, adding that she didn’t see whether he was driving.

Jeffries’ attorney, Joseph Sanzone, cast doubt on whether Jeffries was ever in possession of the phone or was the driver of the rented Hyundai Elantra that was driven to Smith’s house, where he was shot seven times.

Sanzone argued six of 13 messages on the phone could not conclusively be traced back to Jeffries.

“That means they [those messages] were from someone else,” Sanzone said. “So somebody else was using that phone.”

But there was “no evidence, zero evidence” that anyone else was using the phone, Newman said.

“If you stick to the evidence, it’s proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed this murder,” Newman said, pointing out the evidence at the scene that included 45-caliber bullet casings and glass from window of the car Jeffries was driving.