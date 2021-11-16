Jury finds man not guilty in 2016 Danville shooting death

That was the verdict handed down by a jury Tuesday morning in Danville Circuit Court in the case involving Devin Lamont Womack, the man who was accused in the Sept. 30, 2016, shooting death of 47-year-old Mark Graves.

After deliberating for nearly three hours, the jury found Womack not guilty after he had been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of murder, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of robbery.