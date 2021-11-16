 Skip to main content
Jury finds man not guilty in 2016 Danville shooting death
Jury finds man not guilty in 2016 Danville shooting death

Devin Lamont Womack

Womack

Not guilty.

That was the verdict handed down by a jury Tuesday morning in Danville Circuit Court in the case involving Devin Lamont Womack, the man who was accused in the Sept. 30, 2016, shooting death of 47-year-old Mark Graves.

After deliberating for nearly three hours, the jury found Womack not guilty after he had been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of murder, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of robbery.

This story will be updated.

