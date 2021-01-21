Jury recommends Danville man serve 45 years in 2019 murder

Keenan was all his kids had, since their mother is not there for them, he said.

Terri Cunningham, Keenan's mother, said he would call her every day. She warned him about who he was hanging out with, she added.

"He liked his friends and thought those people were his friends," she said. "I tried to tell him that they weren't."

As for Terry, his mother also testified and talked about giving birth to him at age 14.

"I raised him the best I could, being a young mother," April Terry testified, adding that he graduated high school and was a good father to his kids and loved his friends.

"He was wonderful to his friends," she said. "I don't know what happened."

She expressed sympathy for Cunningham's family and asked for mercy from the jury.

"My heart aches for them," Terry said. "I hope you find it in your heart to be lenient towards Antonio."

Danville Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Bo Palmore helped prosecute the case. He would not comment on the jury's recommended sentence and referred questions to Newman.

"We are satisfied Mr. Terry was held accountable for this terrible murder," Newman said Thursday afternoon. "I would like to thank the Danville Police Department in working with my office to get some closure for the victim's family and holding the defendant accountable. It was a team effort to both solve and convict the perpetrator of this crime."

