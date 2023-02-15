The Danville Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that injured one person.

The gunfire incident happened in the 800 block of Glendale Avenue, Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell confirmed to the Register & Bee.

"One victim was shot and has non-life threatening injuries," Bell told the newspaper. It's not clear of the person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities did not provide any other details on the victim.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A juvenile suspect has been arrested, Bell reported.

Anyone with information may contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, or reach out via social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.