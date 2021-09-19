Juvenile shot, killed at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair; $5,000 reward offered for information

A juvenile was shot and killed Saturday night at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reports.
The sheriff's office is withholding the identity of the victim because of age, a news release distributed Sunday morning said.
The fair opened Friday night after being shuttered last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to run this week through Saturday.
Authorities did not disclose exactly where the shooting occurred, only that it happened at the fairgrounds in Ringgold. The news release also did not provide an exact time of the incident, only saying it was "overnight."
However, a post on the fair's Facebook page shared a few more details on the incident.
"Last night a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended in a young man losing his life to a senseless act of gun violence," officials with the fair posted on Facebook early Sunday morning. "Shortly after the incident we posted that there was no shooting. We made this post based on the information we had received from law enforcement and medical workers at that time. It was never our intention to mislead or attempt to cover anything up."
Fair operators were receiving "large amounts of messages and phone calls" last night from people worried about family and friends attending the fair at the time. Operators said they posted information "in hopes to put their minds at ease."
Those immediate posts appear to have been removed.
"We are deeply saddened by last night's events, and our prayers go out to the young man’s family," the post read.
Saturday night's deadly gunfire incident won't impact the schedule this week.
"It has always been and always will be our goal with the fair to bring joy, happiness, love and laughter to Danville, Pittsylvania County and surrounding communities," organizers said. "We look forward to seeing you at the fair this week!"
Investigators did not provide any details on a possible suspect. However, Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information may contact the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044. Callers may remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward offering.