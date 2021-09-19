Juvenile shot, killed at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair; $5,000 reward offered for information

A juvenile was shot and killed Saturday night at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reports.

The sheriff's office is withholding the identity of the victim because of age, a news release distributed Sunday morning said.

The fair opened Friday night after being shuttered last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to run this week through Saturday.

Authorities did not disclose exactly where the shooting occurred, only that it happened at the fairgrounds in Ringgold. The news release also did not provide an exact time of the incident, only saying it was "overnight."

However, a post on the fair's Facebook page shared a few more details on the incident.

"Last night a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended in a young man losing his life to a senseless act of gun violence," officials with the fair posted on Facebook early Sunday morning. "Shortly after the incident we posted that there was no shooting. We made this post based on the information we had received from law enforcement and medical workers at that time. It was never our intention to mislead or attempt to cover anything up."

