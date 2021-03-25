Larceny case dismissed against Danville reality TV figure Jonny Fairplay

The larceny case against reality television figure Jonny Fairplay and his mother, who faced charges in December involving theft from a family member, has been dismissed.

Fairplay and Patsy Terry Hall were cleared of charges Thursday in Pittsylvania County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, according to court documents obtained by the Danville Register & Bee.

Fairplay, known for orchestrating a lie on the show “Survivor” by claiming that his grandmother had died, would not comment for this story Thursday.

He and his mother were charged with grand larceny after several items were taken from a Ferry Road residence, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in a release in December. The home belonged to his grandmother.

Fairplay and Hall were accused of taking a silver necklace valued at $5,000, a leather desk chair worth $750, three bar stools valued at $900 and an end table worth $300 from a home on Ferry Road in Pittsylvania County between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fairplay has an address in Providence, N.C., and Hall lives in Danville.