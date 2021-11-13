Legal arguments abound in lawsuit over sale of building to become home of Danville Police Department

Also, Buckner’s brief points out that Norton and Norhurst agreed to concealment of the buyer’s identity.

In Wilkins & Co. Realty’s brief, it argues that Norton’s claims against it fail because Norton lacks standing to sue in his individual capacity. He was not a party to the contract to sell the property to Walker, the brief states.

“The only way he might have standing to enforce the rights or any duties owed under the contract as if he were a party is to allege that he was an intended third-party beneficiary of the contract,” the brief states.

Petersen said there will be law showing just that.

“He [Norton] was the intended beneficiary,” Petersen told the Danville Register & Bee.

Norton and Norhurst were aware of the need for confidentiality concerning the buyer’s identity, and Norton signed a non-disclosure agreement as requested by Buckner, the brief states.

In addition, the breach of fiduciary duty claim is based on the concept that Wilkins & Co. Realty is “vicariously liable for misrepresentations made by its agent, Buckner,” the brief states.