Legal arguments abound in lawsuit over sell of building to become home of Danville Police Department

"If the alleged injury results from a defendant's lawful pursuit of legitimate business objectives, there can be no conspiracy," the document reads.

Buckner had no duty to Norhurst, the brief reiterates.

Also, there are no "definite" facts to support fraud allegations against Buckner, the brief states. Norton and Norhurst did not back up their claim that Buckner's description of an "out-of-town corporate client" is a false representation, according to the brief.

"The buyer was, in fact, not from Danville, and plaintiffs fail to show why a description of a real estate developer as a 'corporate client' is false," the brief states.

In its allegations, Norton's lawsuit refers to both an "out-of-town corporation" and an "out-of-state corporation."

Also, Buckner's brief points out that Norton and Norhurst agreed to concealment of the buyer's identity.

In Wilkins & Co. Realty's brief, it argues that Norton's claims against it fail because Norton lacks standing to sue in his individual capacity. He was not a party to the contract to sell the property to Walker, the brief states.