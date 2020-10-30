 Skip to main content
Lynch Station suspect charged in Friday morning shooting in northern Pittsylvania County
Lynch Station suspect charged in Friday morning shooting in northern Pittsylvania County

A 34-year-old Lynch Station man is facing charges after an altercation led to an early Friday morning shooting that wounded a man in northern Pittsylvania County, authorities report.

Deputies from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office responded to Alta Street in Hurt at about 6 a.m. Friday, according to investigator Devin Taylor. 

Once on scene, officers discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an unnamed emergency treatment facility. Taylor, when asked via email, would not comment on the victim's condition.

Investigators identified Kevin Ray Wishon as the suspect. An altercation lead to the shooting, Taylor's report stated.

Wishon was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He's being held without bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail, where he is awaiting his first court appearance.

Kevin Ray Wishon

