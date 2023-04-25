A 33-year-old Lynchburg man was arrested Tuesday in a February deadly shooting in Gretna, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reported.

Corderro Montez Rucker, 33, is charged in the Feb. 12 homicide of Jonathan D. Robertson, 28, of Pittsville.

Deputies with Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 295 Falcon View Drive.

“Prior to the arrival of deputies, a victim was transported by private vehicle to the Centra Emergency Department in Gretna where he later succumbed to his injuries,” Capt. Corey Webb, with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, said in February.

Robertson was identified as the victim. Authorities did not respond to questions for additional information from the Register & Bee at the time.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Rucker, who was arrested in Lynchburg on Tuesday by investigators from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, is charged with first-degree murder. The suspect also faces charges of possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon, use or display of a firearm in committing a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

He's being held without bond. The release also noted Rucker faces weapon violation charges in Lynchburg.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, The United States Marshal’s Service, and Investigators of this office," Capt. Gerald Ford​​​​ wrote in Tuesday's release.

Ford, citing the ongoing investigation, said no other details would be provided.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.