Man convicted in 2021 Pittsylvania County shooting death after fight started over CDs

Montel Oakley, the man accused in the July 2021 shooting death of Corey Andrew Moon in Hurt, was found guilty of the crime in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court on Monday.

The jury deliberated for nearly an hour Monday evening before convicting Oakley of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

In a bench trial for a third charge, he also was found guilty by the judge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Oakley, 45, is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Nov. 18 in circuit court, said Pittsylvania County Clerk of Court Mark Scarce.

On July 11, 2021, a day spent by two friends hanging out at Leesville Lake turned deadly after a fight began over CDs. Oakley fatally shot Moon, 44, at just after midnight at Oakley’s residence at 3957 Pocket Road in Hurt.

Oakley and Moon were lifelong friends, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Capt. M. Gerald Ford told the Danville Register & Bee in July 2021.

The two men went to Oakley’s residence after leaving the lake and an argument began over some CDs at the home, with Moon stating the CDs belonged to him.

According to what Oakley told an investigator, Moon went outside to his vehicle to retrieve an AK-47, with Oakley following him. The two began wrestling when the weapon fired multiple times.

The AK-47 was recovered outside the home about 10 feet from Moon’s body, with Oakley having no injuries.

A weapon was also found in Oakley’s residence.

Moon had a gunshot wound in his upper right back and had been shot multiple times.