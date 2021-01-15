Man found guilty of murder in March 2019 shooting of Danville teenager

The last of four defendants has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenager in 2019.

Justin Montel Jones, 22, also was found guilty in Danville Circuit Court on Thursday for use of a firearm to commission that murder in the shooting of 17-year-old Hikeem King on March 10, 2019.

Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman said the jury recommended prison sentences of 25 years for the murder and three years for the firearm charge, creating a maximum of 28 years. Jones will be sentenced formally at a later date.

Jones was the last of four individuals involved in the shooting to be seen in court and in the first trial to be staged after delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the day of the shooting, Ladreka Shawnta Brandon drove a car past 741 Arnett Blvd. with Jones, Antonio Lamonta Burton and Germany Bryontez Carter as passengers. Jones was accused of firing the bullet that struck King in the head, killing him.

The three others in the car all ultimately pleaded guilty — Brandon admitted to being the getaway driver; Burton admitted to shooting at King; and Carter pleaded guilty to two counts of nonviolent felon in possession of a firearm and single counts of other firearms-related charges.