Man gets 39 years in grisly stabbing death of his wife in Pittsylvania County

She is scared something could happen to her aunt, with whom she lives.

Details

According to the summary of evidence obtained by the Register & Bee in April, Ochoa had 17 stab or cut wounds to her body, which included five to her upper extremities.

Ochoa and her three children were at home when Sanchez called one of the children to let him into the residence. He had been living at another property owned by Ochoa, who had told him she wanted a divorce, according to the summary of evidence.

More than 20 minutes after Sanchez entered the Ochoa’s bedroom, Ochoa’s 16-year-old daughter heard a scream, ran out of her room and saw Sanchez cutting and stabbing Ochoa with a knife against the door of Ochoa’s bedroom, according to the summary of evidence.

Ochoa had tried to run from Sanchez, but he chased her throughout the house. He caught her in the dining room, where she fell to the floor. Sanchez got on top of her and continued to stab her, according to the court document.

The victim’s son heard the commotion from his bedroom in the basement and went upstairs to find his mother lying in from of him, surrounded by blood, according to the summary.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}