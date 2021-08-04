Man gets 39 years in grisly stabbing death of his wife in Pittsylvania County

CHATHAM — She will never see her children grow up, graduate high school and head into their future.
On June 11, 2020, 39-year-old Xochil Ochoa was stabbed to death by her husband, Jesus Armando Ochoa Sanchez, at 8601 Mount Cross Road.
During tearful testimony in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning, Ochoa’s 16-year-old daughter sobbed uncontrollably while she recounted the horrifying moments she saw her mother stabbed to death by Sanchez.
She recalled trying to stop him, only to have Sanchez throw her across a table and continue attacking Ochoa with a hunting knife.
“I tried to get him off her,” the 16-year-old daughter said during a sentencing hearing for Sanchez.
Sanchez, 42, pleaded guilty in April to charges related to the grisly murder. He was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of assaulting a police officer and misdemeanor assault and battery.
On Wednesday, Judge Tim Allen imposed a 60-year sentence for the murder charge and suspended 25 years, for a total of 35 years for that charge.
Allen also gave Sanchez three years each for the three charges of assaulting a police officer, but suspended two years for each charge, for a total of three years.
He also imposed a 12-month sentence for misdemeanor assault and battery.
All charges added up to 39 years in prison.
“It’s a terrible and tragic situation,” Allen said.
The Danville Register & Bee is leaving the daughter’s name out of this story because she a minor.
“My Mom was on the floor bleeding,” she said, adding that she was still breathing following the murder.
Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Haskins pointed out disturbing details from the crime. Sanchez used a “cheap, knock-off Rambo knife” to repeatedly stab Ochoa in the mouth, carving a “Joker smile” onto her face, Haskins said.
“He stood over her and mutilated her face and mouth,” Haskins said.
The murder left Ochoa’s daughter traumatized, plagued by nightmares, flashbacks and crying spells in school. She also developed a verbal tic making it difficult for her to speak, and has had to undergo counseling, Haskins said.
Ochoa will not get to see her children mature and achieve the milestones in life common to adults.
“My Mom wanted to see me go to college,” her daughter said, adding that she has had to be the adult for her younger siblings. They’ll have to grow up without their mother, she added.
She is scared something could happen to her aunt, with whom she lives.
Details
According to the summary of evidence obtained by the Register & Bee in April, Ochoa had 17 stab or cut wounds to her body, which included five to her upper extremities.
Ochoa and her three children were at home when Sanchez called one of the children to let him into the residence. He had been living at another property owned by Ochoa, who had told him she wanted a divorce, according to the summary of evidence.
More than 20 minutes after Sanchez entered the Ochoa’s bedroom, Ochoa’s 16-year-old daughter heard a scream, ran out of her room and saw Sanchez cutting and stabbing Ochoa with a knife against the door of Ochoa’s bedroom, according to the summary of evidence.
Ochoa had tried to run from Sanchez, but he chased her throughout the house. He caught her in the dining room, where she fell to the floor. Sanchez got on top of her and continued to stab her, according to the court document.
The victim’s son heard the commotion from his bedroom in the basement and went upstairs to find his mother lying in from of him, surrounded by blood, according to the summary.
“[The son] then saw the defendant holding a ‘broken machete’ in his hands,” the summary states.
The son grabbed a chair and used it to push Sanchez away from his mother.
“Defendant was covered in Mrs. Ochoa’s blood,” the summary states. “Defendant went into Mrs. Ochoa’s bedroom and locked the door. At that point, Mrs. Ochoa was still alive, and [her daughter] told her that she loved her.”
The victim stopped moving and her son put his head to her chest and listened for a heartbeat, but did not hear one. The son grabbed a knife and broke into the bedroom where Sanchez had retreated, according to the summary.
Sanchez, who still had the knife used to kill Xochil Ochoa, told the son to “stay back.”
Ochoa’s three children left the home and her son used his knife to slash the tires of Sanchez’s truck so he could not escape. They ran across the street to a neighbor’s house.
When her daughter called 911 at about 4:25 p.m., she heard a gunshot from inside her family’s residence.
Pittsylvania County law enforcement began to arrive at 4:33 p.m., and formulated a plan to enter the residence where Sanchez was barricaded.
When investigators entered the home, they found Sanchez sitting on the living room floor, pointing a rifle at them.
“After law enforcement officers discharged their firearms, defendant was still holding his firearm with his hand,” the summary states. “Defendant instructed the officers to shoot him multiple times.”
Sanchez was shot.
Lighter sentence sought
Sanchez’s attorney, Colby Warren, asked Allen for a lighter sentence, pointing to no previous violent acts in his record. Sanchez had a DUI years ago, he said.
The murder was a crime of passion, Warren said.
“On this fateful day, it was a culmination of emotion and passion,” Warren said. He added, however, that there was no excuse for Sanchez’s actions.
He has accepted full responsibility for his crimes and cannot be a step-father or a father to his biological daughter, Warren said.
“He’ll spend the rest of his viable years of life in prison,” Warren said.
Sanchez tried to take his own life after the stabbing, Warren added, by shooting and stabbing himself.
He will be alone and incarcerated and will have no contact with his family, he said.
During his statements to the court, Sanchez used an interpreter.
His first words were, “I can’t speak. I feel something that just doesn’t let me talk.”
“I just want to say ‘I am very sorry,’” his interpreter told the court after Sanchez spoke into his ear in Spanish.
Ochoa’s daughter could be heard sobbing from behind the closed door of a witness room during Sanchez’s statements.
Sanchez added that he was in no position to ask for forgiveness, but hoped that God would forgive him so his kids could too.
“I was unable to control myself,” Sanchez told the court, adding that he was willing to accept any punishment the judge imposes.
Sanchez could be eligible for conditional geriatric release when he turns 60.
He will likely be deported when he serves his sentence.