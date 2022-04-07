Man pleads guilty in 2021 deadly shooting of 21-year-old

Avion Burton, who was charged in connection with the 2021 shooting death of 21-year-old Jaylan Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning.

Burton, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a murder in Danville Circuit Court. He will serve 14 years in prison in the Feb. 3, 2021, homicide that occurred on Cabell Street during a drug deal gone bad, said Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman.

Burton's plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors.

The victim, 21-year-old Jaylan Fitzgerald, and Burton knew each other and had set up a drug deal on social media in which Burton would buy $2,000 worth of marijuana from Fitzgerald, Newman said.

"We had video of him [Burton] arriving at the scene and, after the shooting, Avion leaves his phone at the crime scene," Newman said.

A witness at the scene, Fitzgerald's partner in the deal, told police the two buyers — Burton and Earlquan Williams — drew weapons when a disagreement arose over the price of the marijuana, Newman said.

"That witness that was there could not identify the two people and couldn't say which of the two shot [Fitzgerald]," Newman said.

However, a homicide took place during commission of a felony drug deal and the prosecution was able to prove Burton was part of the transaction, Newman pointed out. That's why Burton, who was initially charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, Newman said.

Burton had no prior criminal record before the shooting, Newman said.

Video from a passing city bus captured the scene about a minute or so before the shooting, with one of the two buyers standing outside the victim's vehicle, Newman said. However, there is no video of the shooting.

A neighbor's video shows both the buyers' and victim's vehicle leaving the scene of the crime, Newman said. Fitzgerald and his partner were at the scene in a rental car.

After the shooting, police found the body of Fitzgerald, who had been shot once, and a .45-caliber bullet casing, Newman said. A 9-millimeter gun was found next to Fitzgerald.

"It did not appear that weapon had been fired," Newman said.

Police did not recover the marijuana, which someone took from the scene, Newman said.

"The witness claims he didn't take the drug," he said, adding that it is believed one of the two buyers may have taken the marijuana.

Williams, 21, also a suspect in the shooting, was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of the homicide. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Danville Circuit Court.

