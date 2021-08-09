Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2019 deadly shooting in Danville

A suspect in the case involving the 2019 shooting death of 25-year-old Caleb Henry Morris has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Guren L. Clemons, 27, pleaded guilty last week in Danville Circuit Court to accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to robbery. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, robbery and firearms-related charges.

Clemons could face up to five years for accessory after the fact to murder and up to a year for accessory after the fact to robbery.

“There is a plea agreement,” Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday morning. “It is sealed because there is an outstanding co-defendant.”

The other man, 30-year-old Domonic Fitzgerald, has not been apprehended, Newman said.

He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

A Danville grand jury indicted the two Danville men in August 2019 on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and firearm charges in the May 25, 2019, shooting death of Morris on Lanier Avenue.