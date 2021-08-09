 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2019 deadly shooting in Danville
0 Comments
breaking editor's pick top story
DANVILLE

Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2019 deadly shooting in Danville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A suspect in the case involving the 2019 shooting death of 25-year-old Caleb Henry Morris has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Guren L. Clemons, 27, pleaded guilty last week in Danville Circuit Court to accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to robbery. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, robbery and firearms-related charges.

Clemons could face up to five years for accessory after the fact to murder and up to a year for accessory after the fact to robbery.

“There is a plea agreement,” Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday morning. “It is sealed because there is an outstanding co-defendant.”

Domonic D. Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The other man, 30-year-old Domonic Fitzgerald, has not been apprehended, Newman said.

He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

A Danville grand jury indicted the two Danville men in August 2019 on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and firearm charges in the May 25, 2019, shooting death of Morris on Lanier Avenue.

Early in the afternoon on May 25, 2019, Danville police responded to a shots fired call on Lanier Avenue. They found Morris, of Danville, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home.

He was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Anyone with information on Fitzgerald’s whereabouts is asked to (434) 793-0000, or use the crime tips app CARE.

+1 
Guren L. Clemons

Clemons
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert