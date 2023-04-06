A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a Wednesday evening shooting at Danville's Buffalo Wild Wings.

It was about 11:20 p.m. when officers responded to the restaurant just off Riverside Drive, police reported Thursday morning.

The victim was found in the parking lot, where the shooting occured, according to police.

"He is being treated at a medical facility for severe injuries," police wrote in a news release.

"This was an isolated incident, and at this time there is no threat to public safety," the release also stated.

The investigation is continuing, police said. The release did not provide any details on a suspect.

A shooting at the eatery in 2018 resulted in a prison sentence for a Danville man. Joshua Lashawn Johnson was sentenced to four years and two months incarceration for a gunfight that arose after a man pushed his girlfriend as they were leaving Danville’s Buffalo Wild Wings on March 29, 2018.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.