Martinsville suspect arrested in connection to threat at Danville's Westover Christian Academy

A 51-year-old Martinsville man was arrested Friday in connection to a threat made to Westover Christian Academy last week, Danville police reported Monday morning.

Douglas Scholz is facing charges of threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family; threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property; and threats of death or bodily injury to health care providers

Authorities reported last week that a verbal threat was made by a parent of a Westover Christian Academy student.

Police said the father of the student was at juvenile and domestic relations court for a custody issue early Thursday and stated “an incident would occur at Westover Christian Academy during dismissal” in the afternoon.

Police have not disclosed any further details surround what was said.

The police department was notified at 2:20 p.m. that day and officers were dispatched to the private school as a “safety precaution for students, parents, teachers and administrators,” police wrote in a news release.

The suspect was arrested by deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Office on Friday, police reported.