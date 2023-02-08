A 51-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina, man was identified as the driver in a crash that snarled traffic along the Danville Expressway on Saturday following a police pursuit.

The Virginia State Police released new details Wednesday on the incident.

Gerald Eugene Carvin was traveling south on U.S. 29 as the 2006 Mercedes he was driving ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, Sgt. Richard Garletts, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, confirmed to the Register & Bee.

"The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway," Garletts said.

Carvin, wanted out of North Carolina, was involved in a police chase that entered Halifax County, in the state police's Appomattox division.

"That pursuit was terminated by the officer chasing the vehicle," Garletts wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

A Virginia State Police trooper in the Salem division — which covers the Danville area — spotted the driver who refused to stop and fled.

After losing sight of the vehicle, the trooper ended the pursuit. Garletts said a report did not indicate the speed involved in the chase.

It was shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the crash happened on the Danville Expressway just before entering the North Carolina state line. There was no active chase when the crash happened, Garletts confirmed.

Officers detoured traffic into North Carolina using Old Ridge Farm Road and Old U.S. 58. Danville police were on scene Saturday afternoon along with the Danville Fire Department, Danville Life Saving Crew, Virginia State Police and Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Carvin was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries. His condition wasn't available Wednesday.

Garletts said charges are pending in Virginia.