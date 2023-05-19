More than a year after a Danville man was shot to death outside a night club in Caswell County, North Carolina, authorities are still asking for the public's help to identify a suspect.

This week, the Caswell County Sheriff's Office issued a new plea for information related to the Feb. 6, 2022, shooting of Daren Lorenzo Hairston, 21, of Danville.

It was sometime in the early morning hours — from 1:45 to 2 a.m. — that Hairston was shot in the parking lot of Lucky’s bar, authorities reported to the Register & Bee last year. When deputies arrived responding to a call of a shooting, they found Hairston dead of a gunshot wound.

While in Caswell County, Lucky’s is only a few feet from the Danville city limits.

At the time, officials said that multiple shots were fired in the incident.

"The Caswell County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public from persons or persons who may be responsible for the homicide," authorities wrote in a news release this week.

A day after the shooting, an employee at the bar — located at 268 Gatewood Road in Providence, North Carolina — wouldn't speak on the record to the Danville Register & Bee.

The doors were locked and one glass door appeared to be shattered, a reporter observed.

About a year ago — in another attempt to get information from the public — police upped the a cash reward for information in the homicide that leads to an arrest or identification of a suspect to $2,500.

This marks the second homicide at the bar near Danville. In March 2020, Keith Hayes, of Danville, was killed at the establishment.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office at 336-694-9322 or Crime Stoppers of Caswell County at 336-694-5199. Information provided will remain confidential.