Murder trial in Danville delayed after defendant's request for new attorney erupts into profanity-laced tirade

What was supposed to be a murder trial Tuesday morning degenerated into a barrage of cursing insults against the judge and the commonwealth's attorney by the defendant as he was being led out of the courtroom.

The bench trial for Tony Wayne Mayo Jr. was continued in Danville Circuit Court after he filed a complaint with the Virginia Bar Association against his court-appointed attorney Heath Sabin in a request that he be allowed to hire new counsel.

Mayo is one of two men charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death on Sept. 10, 2016, of Mark Anthony Graves, 47, in Danville.

In his request for a continuance, Mayo unloaded with profanity-laced insults on Circuit Judge James Reynolds and Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman in the process, which ultimately earned him time behind bars.

"Yes sir," Mayo said when Reynolds asked him if he wanted a different lawyer.

But Reynolds pointed out that Mayo has been in custody since June and gave no indication of his desire for another attorney during his arraignment on March 18.

"Why didn't you let somebody know before now?" Reynolds asked Mayo.