N.C. father faces charges of assault, vehicle theft after Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old

After the missing 1-year-old North Carolina child was found safe in Danville on Friday afternoon, the suspect in the incident that triggered an Amber Alert faces charges.

However, it looks like Gregory Newman, the boy's father, will not be charged with kidnapping since he was the child's legal guardian, said Person County (N.C.) Sheriff Dewey Jones.

"He was the legal guardian at the time," Jones said Friday. "Kidnapping is not a likely charge."

Gregory Newman, who was on probation at the time of the incident, will be charged with assault on a female and larceny of a vehicle in connection with the incident, Jones said.

Newman is suspected of assaulting Gabriel's mother and taking the child, Jones said. Gabriel was safe and in good condition and his mother was on her way to pick him up from Danville on Friday afternoon, he said.

The U.S. Marshals Service took the lead in the investigation to find the father and son, with help from the Person County Sheriff's Office, Jones said.

Messages left at the U.S. Marshals Service Western District Office in Roanoke were not returned Friday afternoon.