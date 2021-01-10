New policing system goes into effect in Danville

"Neighborhoods are different," Thompson said. "You have to know the neighborhood, you have to know the people."

For example, the part of the city around Riverside Drive and Danville Mall — a more commercial area with a greater number of businesses — may have different types of crime that need to be targeted than those in north Danville, Thompson said.

"The North Main Street area would deal with different issues than what the southwest part of the city deals with," he said.

By having certain officers stick to their same neighborhoods, the department can enhance its community engagement, which has been a primary goal of Booth's — talking to and getting to know residents of those areas and their law-enforcement needs.

"Community engagement is also going to be key with the Neighborhood Oriented Policing," Thompson said. "This is going to take us to a whole new level of public service."

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler praised the department's move Wednesday.

"This a great thing for Danville and long overdue," Vogler said. "I'm thankful for our police department and to have a visionary chief like Scott Booth to make it happen."