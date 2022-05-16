'Normally, this is a quiet, safe neighborhood,' resident says after deadly shooting in Blairs

BLAIRS — Jackie Smith has lived on Deerwood Drive for more than 40 years.

The 77-year-old has never heard of a shooting happening in her neighborhood off U.S. 29 in Blairs.

"So far, we've never had any problems here," Smith said during an interview at her home Monday morning.

That tranquility was disrupted by a fatal shooting at 543 Deerwood Drive during a gathering at the residence early Sunday morning. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office identified the victim Monday as 25-year-old Wyshawn Daequon Brandon, of Danville.

Deputies responded to a complaint of loud music at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they discovered a large gathering and heard multiple gunshots, according to a news release Sunday from Capt. Gerald Ford.

The victim was hit by gunfire and taken to Sovah Health-Danville, where he was pronounced dead.

Brandon's body has been taken to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.

"We expect to receive the initial results from the autopsy sometime this week," sheriff's office spokesperson Devin Taylor wrote in a news release Monday.

Monday's news release said deputies found Brandon, who had "sustained trauma to his person."

No arrests had been made Monday in connection with Brandon's death, Taylor wrote.

"Investigators continue to interview witnesses who have been identified as being at the scene of this matter attempting to establish a motive for the death," Taylor wrote.

A man who answered the door at 543 Deerwood Drive would not comment on the incident.

The incident marked the second homicide this month in Pittsylvania County. On May 5, 27-year-old Kenneth Lee Osborne Jr. died in a stabbing at 1050 Sportsman Road in Dry Fork.

For Deerwood Drive residents who spoke to the Danville Register & Bee on Monday morning, Sunday's shooting was unusual.

"I was surprised," said 68-year-old Teresa Trickey, who has lived on Deerwood Drive for about 10-15 years.

She said she was asleep during the incident and did not hear or see anything at the time of the shooting.

"Normally, this is a quiet, safe neighborhood," Trickey said.

However, violent acts can occur in unexpected places, she pointed out.

"It's just the world we live in," Trickey said. "It really could happen anywhere."

But the incident does not make her want to leave her neighborhood, she added. A break-in at her home about seven years ago did leave her rattled at the time, Trickey said.

"That was scarier," she said.

Smith, Trickey's next-door neighbor who has lived in the neighborhood since 1979, did not seem too worried about the shooting, either.

"I still feel safe," Smith said. "It's a safe place to live."

Anyone with information about the incident can call 434-432-7715.

Those who would like to remain anonymous cam call Pittsylvania County CrimeStoppers at 800-791-0044.

A caller may be eligible for a cash reward should their information lead to the arrest of an individual and/or recovery of evidence in the investigation. A caller does not have to give their name or phone number to qualify.

