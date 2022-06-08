On night before Sovah Health settlement announced, hospital official addressed Danville City Council on challenges

The settlement is the third-largest civil penalty in history from a hospital system under the act and the largest ever in the Fourth Circuit, a news release reported.

The claims surround the health system’s “failure to have effective controls in place to prevent the diversion of powerful painkilling prescription opioids,” the release stated.

Wednesday’s announcement came just after Sovah Health-Danville Chief Operating Officer John Kent gave an update on the hospital to Danville City Council. The drug settlement was not mentioned.

During his speech Tuesday night, he told councilmen the hospital faces staffing challenges and has a Google-rating measure of 1.8 stars out of 5, based on 192 reviews.

“That is simply not acceptable to us,” Kent told City Council.

Sovah Health-Danville also has a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rating of 3 stars out of 5, he said. The facility’s star rating is a system of metrics graded on the national level, he said.

The hospital also received a “C” grade from Leapfrog, a nonprofit group that collects, analyzes and publishes data on safety and quality.

As for the settlement, Sovah Health spokesperson Corey Santoriello said, “Sovah Health is deeply committed to providing the highest standards of quality, compassionate care to our community. The hospital recently reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve a self-reported matter arising from the theft of controlled substances by two former employees.”

The issues

From 2017 to 2019, a Sovah Health worker diverted controlled substances from the system.

Paulette G. Toller, 60, of Chatham, was sentenced 13 months in federal prison in 2020 following a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Jackson L. Kiser, court records show.

Toller pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing a controlled substance, acquiring and obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery or deception.

According to court documents, Toller, who worked as a pharmacy technician at Sovah Health-Danville since 2001, admitted to finding a “loophole” in the hospital’s automated dispensing system that allowed her to withdraw controlled substances under codes that were no longer valid. Toller admitted to getting the substances, which included hydrocodone, oxycodone and others, for her own personal use.

In all, more than 13,000 controlled substance pills disappeared from Sovah Health-Danville over two years beginning in 2017, show documents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Also, a second employee — from January to May 2020 — tampered with fentanyl vials and hydromorphone injectables by replacing the controlled substance with saline and diverting the controlled substance, the release stated.

That second employee, Emilee Kathryn Poteat, is serving three years in federal prison.

Poteat, formerly employed as a Sovah Health-Danville registered nurse, pleaded guilty last year to a count of tampering with consumer products (fentanyl and hydromorphone) that affect interstate commerce, a count of reckless disregard for the risk that another person be placed in danger of death or bodily injury and a count of making false statements, a news release reported.

Starting in January 2020, Poteat diverted and tampered with fentanyl vials and hydromorphone that were intended for patients at Sovah Health-Danville, court documents revealed.

The tampering discovery was made on May 19, 2020. Out of 20 vials of fentanyl, 14 had tops popped off. The remaining tops fell off when touched.

In addition, a dry white film — suspected to be superglue — was around one of the vials.

Poteat also was sentenced last week to four more years in federal prison in North Carolina for a similar offense at a hospital there.

Government claims

The U.S. government claims Sovah Health “failed to provide effective controls and procedures to guard against the diversion of controlled substances, filled orders for controlled substances without a system in place to disclose suspicious orders of controlled substances, and failed to maintain readily retrievable records of controlled substances,” the Wednesday release stated.

“As opioid overdose deaths skyrocket, it is critical that health care companies are held accountable when they fail to effectively safeguard these powerful prescriptions within their facilities,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh for the Western District of Virginia, said in a statement. “The oversight provided by this resolution will ensure future compliance involving these important but potentially deadly substances, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia will continue to vigorously pursue these cases with our federal and local partners in order to protect Virginia’s communities.”

Santoriello said the hospital’s additional safeguards identified the thefts and that Sovah Health self-reported the employees to law enforcement.

“The hospital’s cooperation was instrumental in the criminal conviction of both former employees,” Santoriello said. “Sovah Health has also since made changes to further strengthen its diversion controls, based on its learnings from these theft cases. Sovah Health’s swift response to this issue is reflective of the hospital’s ongoing commitment to help combat the opioid epidemic in the region.”

The agreement resolves Sovah Health’s potential civil and criminal liability based on the investigation, the release stated.

As part of the agreement, Sovah Health has committed to:

Additional compliance measures including having cameras at all automated dispensing machines to record incidents of theft of controlled substances;

Promptly reporting losses and theft of controlled substances;

Taking and reporting disciplinary action against employees who steal or lose controlled substances;

Maintaining a mandatory drug-testing program for employees; and

Conducting a full physical inventory of all federally-scheduled II-V controlled substances more frequently than required by law.

Reaction

Danville’s mayor and vice mayor called the incidents, violations and the $4.36 million settlement “unfortunate.”

“Unfortunately, this type of diversion of drugs is something not unique to Lifepoint [which owns Sovah Health],” said Vice Miller Gary Miller, a cardiologist who is on staff for Sovah Health in Danville and Martinsville. “It’s been going on in other places. It’s unfortunate that it happened here.”

Miller noted that Sovah Health-Danville was invited weeks ago to give a presentation/update to council members.

Mayor Alonzo Jones said, “It’s quite unfortunate that it has happened, but I believe they’re on the road to recovery from these incidents.”

Opioid misuse is a widespread and growing problem across the country and in Virginia, Santoriello pointed out. In 2020, opioid-related emergency-room visits rose by 33% in the state, and an average of four residents died of an opioid overdose per day, he said.

During Kent’s update to council Tuesday night, he pointed out one of the top challenges for the hospital is opioid misuse and addiction. Sovah is addressing the issue through prevention, education and community outreach, Kent said.

As for staffing challenges, Sovah is tackling the issue with specialty pay rates for staff and using traveling labor services and “everything in between” to address the labor shortage, he said.

“We have critical staffing constraints,” Kent said. “National labor trends are felt very sharply ... in the health care industry.”

After a question from Miller about the status of the multi-million-dollar project to upgrade the emergency department, Kent said there is still no timeline for the endeavor that was announced about a year ago. The projected cost for it has increased, he added.

The hospital has 1,050 employees and provided $25 million in care that was either charity or uncompensated, for patients who either couldn’t pay or provide care for themselves, Kent said.

The hospital pays $15 million in taxes, Kent said.

Negativity

Councilman Larry Campbell said he had a concern about how to deal with negativity in the community, especially regarding the hospital.

“We just cannot walk away from that,” Campbell said.

The hospital is important and necessary, Campbell said, but “there still is a spirit within our community that says that this is not the best institution for our people.”

“There is something that needs to be done to lift the negative to more positive about the work that we’re doing in the community,” he said, referring to the hospital and the city.

The hospital has very dedicated professionals at at all levels, Kent said.

“What we recognize as your hospital is that when somebody’s looking to come to Danville and they Google our hospital and they see a 1.8 star rating, they kind of wonder,” Kent said. “When they see what our school district maybe looks like or what some of the other things might be, they kind of wonder. We recognize that. We accept that, and we know we’ve got work to do on that.”

Councilman James Buckner also wondered aloud how to remove the stigma the hospital has in the community. He also recounted all of the negativity toward the city overall in the past.

“How are we getting away from that?” Bucker said. “It starts with each and every one of us to be champions for our city, to be champions for our local businesses, to be champions for the hospital.”

Buckner profusely thanked the hospital for the care it provides and the economic impact in the community. City Councilman Sherman Saunders also praised its work in the city.

“Lifepoint made a commitment that they would change things in Danville, and they did, very, very, very positive,” Saunders said. “Lifepoint needs to know that we appreciate the work that you’re doing. We love all of you, you’re in our community. Thank you so much.”

