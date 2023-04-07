Two brothers are facing charges in a Wednesday night shooting in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings that injured a Danville man, police report

On Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Raeshaun Tyreick Fitzgerald on a charge of assault and battery. Authorities announced Friday morning they were searching for Ramon Nicoe Fitzgerald, 22, who was wanted on a charge of malicious wounding in the incident.

Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell confirmed Friday afternoon to the Register & Bee that the suspects are brothers.

After seeking help from the public to find the wanted suspect, Ramon Fitzgerald surrendered to authorities, police said Friday afternoon.

It was about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday when police were called to the eatery off of Riverside Drive to find a Danville man in the parking lot suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Police said the victim was “involved in an altercation on the patio” and was shot in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.

The man suffered severe injuries and was being treated Thursday.

Bell said he didn’t have an update on the victim’s condition when asked Friday.

“This was an isolated incident, and at this time there is no threat to public safety,” police wrote in a news release Thursday.

Anyone who has information about Wednesday’s shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.