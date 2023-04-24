A North Carolina woman was arrested and three others are sought in two robberies on April 14 in Danville, authorities report.

Ashanta Jessica Gibson, 19, of Durham, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery, Danville police announced Monday morning.

Three others — Antoine Derrell McNair Jr., 24, Quindarius Rayshun Freeman, 20 and a 17-year-old — have been charged and are wanted in the incidents.

All are from Durham, North Carolina. The three have been each charged with two counts of armed robbery. Additionally Freeman, McNair and the juvenile were each charged with two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

The juvenile was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18. McNair faces a charged of possession of a firearm by a felon.

It was on April 14 when Danville police responded to the 4500 block of Westover Drive after someone was robbed at gunpoint in the Dollar General parking lot.

"The suspects took the victim’s phone and wallet, with an undisclosed amount of cash, and quickly left on foot," police wrote in a news release.

A short time later, the cash register was stolen at gunpoint from Martinizing Cleaning on North Market Street in Danville. An undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspects fled the scene by vehicle.

"A witness captured video of the gray 2015 Hyundai Genesis used as a getaway vehicle, which was located later the same evening in Durham," authorities wrote in the release. "This investigation wouldn’t have been possible without the Danville Police Department’s early identification of the vehicle with the assistance of the video captured by the witness, the vehicle’s link to the Durham community and the cooperation of Durham investigators."