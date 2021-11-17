One dead, one injured in Danville shooting; police say it wasn't 'random act' and no suspects sought

One man is dead and another injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Danville, police reported.

At about 6:30 p.m., officers from the Danville Police Department were called to the 100 block of Rocklawn Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired, a news release reported.

Police found Clarence James Martin Jr., 50, of Danville, suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin was taken to Sovah Health-Danville when he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities quickly started investigating it as homicide.

A few moments after finding Martin on Rocklawn Avenue, a 43-year-old Ringgold man showed up at the emergency room of the Danville hospital with gunshot wounds. That unidentified person was airlifted to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment. Police said he was listed in serious condition.

Police believe both men were shot at the same location on Rocklawn Avenue.

"The Danville Police Department do not believe this was a random act and are not looking for any further suspects at this time," the release stated. "This is still an active and ongoing investigation."

Police were still canvassing the neighborhood late Wednesday night.