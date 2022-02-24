One dead, one seriously injured in early morning Danville shooting

One man is dead and another seriously wounded in an early morning shooting in Danville.

It was about 12:20 a.m. Thursday when the Danville Police Department received a call of shots fired and a man being hit by gunfire in the 200 block of Epps Street, according to a news release.

Police found Antoni Lamar Logan, 40, at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was pronounced dead.

Minutes after responding to the scene, another 40-year-old Danville man arrived at the hospital via private vehicle also suffering from gunshot wounds, police reported. That unnamed individual was treated and later airlifted to an undisclosed "advanced care medical facility" for treatment. He was listed in serious condition.

"The initial investigation shows that both males were shot in the same incident in the 200 block of Epps Street," police wrote in a news release. "This does not appear to be a random act of violence."

Crime scene and criminal investigators have worked on the scene throughout the night, the release stated. The homicide investigation is active and ongoing.

No further details were released.

This marks the first homicide of 2022. Homicides increased slightly in Danville from five in 2020 to seven last year, but that figure is a far cry from the 17 homicides the city saw in 2016.

All seven 2021 cases have been solved, as well as all five from 2020, according to the figures presented by Danville Police Capt. Steven Richardson recently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or via the crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.