One killed, multiple injured in Sunday crash between vehicle and horse-drawn carriage
A Kia Soul crashed into the back of a horse-drawn carriage on East Gretna Road Sunday evening, resulting in the death of a teenager and injuries to several others, Virginia State Police report.

A passenger of the horse-drawn carriage, Gretna resident Joseph Swarey, 19, was injured and died at the scene. The operator of the carriage, 21-year-old Moses Swarey, and passenger Susie Swarey, 18, were both transported to an area hospital for injuries in the crash.

State police continue to investigate the crash.

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

