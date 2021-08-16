Outraged judge continues Danville murder trial after not enough potential jurors show up

"We're unable to do it [the trial] because of irresponsible members of this community," he said, adding that those who did not show up will have to show cause as to why they should not be jailed.

They will also be fined, he said.

Those who failed to attend "were abandoning their basic responsibility as citizens" to show up for a trial, he added.

He excused members of the jury pool who showed up on time, but ordered those who were late to stay until he finished speaking and asked them individually why they were late. He also told told them they would not be paid for jury duty.

In his 27 years in Danville, Reynolds said the situation has never happened to him.

"I've never seen anything like it," he said.

After jurors had left, Reynolds made statements to reporters in the court.

It is vital that there be a large jury pool to choose from, since there can be those who must be excused from serving because they cannot be impartial in a trial due to personal connections to witnesses or other connections to the case, Reynolds said.

'So frustrating'