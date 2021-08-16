Outraged judge continues Danville murder trial after not enough potential jurors show up

The judge had seen nothing like it.
The trial for the man suspected in the death of a cab driver in Danville in January had to be continued by Danville Circuit Court Judge James Reynolds because the jury pool was too small.
Reynolds was outraged after not enough people showed up for jury selection, forcing him to delay the trial for James Edward Fultz IV, the man accused of killing 51-year-old Wendy Harris the night of Jan. 10 in the cab she had been driving on Gay Street.
"It's a damning statement on our community," Reynolds said Monday morning in court.
Thirty-five potential jurors were needed for jury selection at 9 a.m. Monday, but just 32 showed up — with some of them coming into court late. Only about 25 were in attendance after 9 a.m.
Twelve jurors and an alternate were needed for the trial expected to last two days.
Fultz and the commonwealth are entitled to a trial by jury, Reynolds pointed out, and 15 witnesses who were supposed to testify had set aside two days for the proceeding.
"I apologize for not being able to give you your day in court," Reynolds told Fultz.
Reynolds lashed out at those who failed to appear for jury selection.
"We're unable to do it [the trial] because of irresponsible members of this community," he said, adding that those who did not show up will have to show cause as to why they should not be jailed.
They will also be fined, he said.
Those who failed to attend "were abandoning their basic responsibility as citizens" to show up for a trial, he added.
He excused members of the jury pool who showed up on time, but ordered those who were late to stay until he finished speaking and asked them individually why they were late. He also told told them they would not be paid for jury duty.
In his 27 years in Danville, Reynolds said the situation has never happened to him.
"I've never seen anything like it," he said.
After jurors had left, Reynolds made statements to reporters in the court.
It is vital that there be a large jury pool to choose from, since there can be those who must be excused from serving because they cannot be impartial in a trial due to personal connections to witnesses or other connections to the case, Reynolds said.
'So frustrating'
"It's a miscarriage of justice and it's so frustrating to me," Reynolds said of having to continue the trial due to the small juror pool.
"This a basic obligation ... voting, paying taxes, being on a jury," he added. "You don't like it, move somewhere else."
The current term for the court started June 28, with 10 trials scheduled during the term. Monday's trial was to be the last one, Reynolds said. Each term lasts two months, with the next term beginning Aug. 23.
At the beginning of each term, the court directs the clerk to issue summonses for jurors. The court has three panels of about 40 jurors each.
Of the 10 jury trials scheduled this term, one case was tried and the other eight were either pleaded guilty or had to be continued, Reynolds said.
"I'm really just more disappointed than anything," he said. "I hope it's not showing the public what they think of our system of justice in their community, state and its country."
Having a jury is an important part of having local governance, Reynolds said.
Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman told the Danville Register & Bee the situation was "extremely frustrating."
"I've had the victim's family waiting for justice, and they are going to have to wait even longer now," Newman said. "That's extremely frustrating."
The case
On the night of Jan. 10, Harris was killed by a passenger who sought a cab ride to go buy drugs, according to law enforcement testimony in April.
The officer called EMS and after they arrived, Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris had head and neck lacerations when she was found in the cab she had been driving on Gay Street.
Fultz, of Martinsville, had fled the scene. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Danville Police Department detective S.C. Bray testified in April that Fultz said he had called a cab with the intention of going somewhere to buy drugs.
Police believe Fultz “got a ride in a cab and at some point during the fare, cut or stabbed the driver,” according to a criminal complaint.
“Information was gathered that there was a dispute between the taxi driver and another individual about money,” officials wrote in an arrest warrant.
Harris had injuries to the side of her face and the back of the head.
Harris, who lived in Danville, did not have a known connection to Fultz, police reported.