Parents in custody after abduction of 7-week-old from N.C. triggers Amber Alert

The parents of a 7-week-old from Pelham, N.C., are in custody after an abduction trigger an Amber Alert on Thursday.

Jody Allan Caudle, 42, and Taylor Ann Crawford, 24, are being held on unrelated charges, Danville police announced late Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, the Caswell County, N.C., Sheriff's Office issued the Amber Alert — a procedure for rapidly publicizing the disappearance of a child — for Jupiter Aria Caudle.

The alert said the parents were driving a Ford Edge with Virginia tags and were last seen leaving the Travel Inn in Danville.

When the alert was issued — in North Carolina, but not Virginia — Danville authorities were working with their Caswell counterparts to find the 7-week-old infant.

It was about 7:15 p.m. when officers with the Danville Police Department discovered the parents in the 3000 block of West Main Street, a news release reported. That's close to the Economy Inn, another hotel adjacent to the Travel Inn.

"After a brief investigation the child was located safely and unharmed with the parents," police wrote in a Thursday evening news release.