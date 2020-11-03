Passenger injured in attack, Danville police report

One person was hospitalized after a Tuesday afternoon attack in Danville, the Danville Police Department reports.

While the incident was near the Salvation Army voting precinct, authorities stressed that it "did not occur at, or in any way involve the voting precinct or voters," according to a news release.

It was at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to a disturbance near Henry and North Main streets in Danville. They determined there was a fight between passengers on a 15-passenger bus.

"The argument escalated into a fight and ended with one passenger cutting the other," police wrote in a news release. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening, police reported.

The suspect ran off and was later captured in the 100 block of East Thomas Street.

"The victim and suspect knew one another and the assault was not related to any Election Day activities," police wrote.